Oladipo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a personal matter, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While it's entirely possible Oladipo is tending to a personal matter, the more likely scenario is that he's being held out on the eve of the NBA trade deadline, which arrives at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday. Oladipo has been a popular name in recent trade rumors, so with potential deals materializing, the Rockets are probably holding him out as a precaution.