Oladipo scored 13 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in a 103-102 win over Detroit on Friday.

Friday was the sixth game this season in which the guard has missed at least 12 field-goal attempts. Oladipo scored his fewest points since joining the Rockets, but has averaged 22.3 points per game since arriving in Houston. The 28-year-old is scoring at his highest rate since the 2017 season at 21.3 points per game this season.