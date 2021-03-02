Oladipo registered 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 41 minutes in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers.

Oladipo was held out of Sunday's clash against the Grizzlies due to a quad injury, but he didn't show any effects of the injury Monday and ended as Houston's second-best scorer behind John Wall's 32-point effort. Oladipo has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back appearances for the fourth time this season.