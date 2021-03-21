Oladipo had 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

Oladipo (23), John Wall (24) and Christian Wood (27) combined for 74 points, but it wasn't enough, as the Rockets suffered their 20th consecutive defeat. Oladipo continues to be a solid fantasy contributor when he's healthy, but he's been in and out of the lineup of late, making him difficult to trust in leagues with weekly lineups. Keep an eye on Oladipo's status for Monday's game versus Toronto as the Rockets play on the second night of a back-to-back.