Oladipo registered 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-107 loss to the Celtics.

The 28-year-old shot the ball a game-high 23 times, but only had 26 points to show for it. Oladipo did all he could to make this game competitive, but was unable to overcome the absence of John Wall (knee), Christian Wood (ankle) and Eric Gordon (groin) who are all dealing with various injuries. With Houston at the bottom of the Western Conference, Oladipo could receive more rest days moving forward and is a strong candidate to be moved prior to the trade deadline.