Oladipo finished with 32 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 125-120 loss to the Bulls.

While Houston lost the game, Oladipo turned in an impressive debut after he hadn't played in a week following his trade from Indiana. His 32 points and nine assists were both season highs, and his four made three-pointers were his second-best total of the season. The eventual return of John Wall (knee) will cut into Oladipo's usage, but the pair will likely function as the team's top ball handlers and scorers moving forward.