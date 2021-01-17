Oladipo (not injury related) will play Monday against the Bulls, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old didn't play Saturday for unspecified reasons after being acquired from Indiana, but he'll make his debut but Houston on Monday. Oladipo averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes with the Pacers before the trade, and he should continue to see heavy usage with his new team.