Oladipo will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

This news actually came through prior to Monday night's game, which Oladipo started at point guard with both John Wall (injury management) and Eric Gordon (rest) getting the night off. On the second night of the back-to-back set, Wall and Gordon will return to action, while Oladipo is rested to ease the workload on his surgically repaired quad tendon. Oladipo finished Monday's game with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 34 minutes.