Oladipo scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Oladipo returned from a one-game absence due to rest to play a team-high 36 minutes. He also led the team in field-goal attempts but struggled to convert from three-point range. While Oladipo doesn't post assists and rebounds at a particularly high rate, his heavy workload has allowed him to average 4.9 dimes and 4.7 boards per game since joining the Rockets.