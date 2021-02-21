Coach Stephen Silas said that Oladipo (foot) missed parts of Sunday's practice and is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Oladipo looks like he'll likely miss his fourth game in a row due to right foot soreness as he was unable to get a full practice in. Eric Gordon and David Nwaba will continue to benefit while Oladipo remains on the sidelines. Oladipo has appeared in just 20 of the team's 30 games this season so far.