Oladipo (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Oladipo will miss his second game in a row due to a foot injury that he sustained in Thursday's game against Miami. Coach Stephen Silas said the 28-year-old guard was able to get shots up during Sunday's practice but didn't give a timetable for Oladipo's return. Eric Gordon went for 24 points and six assists across 34 minutes during Oladipo's absence in Saturday's loss to the Knicks.