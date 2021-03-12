Oladip (rest) is unavailable Friday against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Stephen Silas said following Thursday's loss to the Kings that the 28-year-old could receive a maintenance day Friday, and he'll indeed be sitting out. Oladipo joins a list of eight other players who have been ruled out, including John Wall (knee), Eric Gordon (hamstring) and Danuel House (knee), so the Rockets will be extremely short-handed at Utah.