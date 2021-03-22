Oladipo will be held out of Monday's game against Toronto for maintenance purposes, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

As has been the case for most of the season, Oladipo will be held out as the Rockets finish out the second half of a back-to-back. Oladipo played 41 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, finishing with 23 points, six assists, five boards, two steals and a block. John Wall is not on the Rockets' initial injury report.