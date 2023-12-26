site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Won't play Tuesday
Oladipo (knee) is inactive Tuesday against Indiana.
Oladipo continues to recover from left patellar tendon repair. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the court.
