Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Won't play Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Oladipo (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Oladipo has yet to suit up this season while recovering from left knee surgery. His next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.
