Oladipo (foot/ankle) will not return to Thursday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Oladipo started this game but had to go to the locker room multiple times due to a sore right foot and ankle. The veteran guard played 20 minutes, tallying six points on six field-goal attempts while adding four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Eric Gordon will take on a heavier workload if Oladipo is forced to miss any action.