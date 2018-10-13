Edwards' contract was converted to a two-way on Saturday, Colton Jones of Amicohoops.net reports.

Edwards was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2018 Draft and is set to spend most of the season in the G-League. In 53 preseason minutes, the Purdue product recorded 11 points, eight boards, three assists, three blocks and one steal. He fired 12 three-pointers, but converted just three.