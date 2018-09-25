Rockets' Vince Edwards: Day-to-day with strained adductor
Edwards is day-to-day with a strained left adductor, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is the first news of Edwards dealing with an injury, which he may have picked up while training. He should be considered questionable for the preseason.
