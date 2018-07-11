Edwards is sidelined for Wednesday's summer league contest due to a sprained ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Edwards, a second-round pick out of Purdue, has started one of his three summer league appearances with the Rockets and is averaging 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds across 24.6 minutes. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but there's no reason for the team to push Edwards given the nature of summer league.