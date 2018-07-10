Rockets' Vince Edwards: Posts 20 points in blowout SL win
Edwards recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 105-80 win over the Clippers in a Vegas Summer League contest.
the four-year player from Purdue was selected by Houston in the second round and is mostly considered to be a project for the Rockets, as his defensive skills don't quite match his offensive prowess. With the loss of Trevor Ariza, there's a possibility that Edwards could get called up, but he seems destined for a roster spot in the G-League unless he makes some huge strides.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...