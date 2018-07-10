Edwards recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 105-80 win over the Clippers in a Vegas Summer League contest.

the four-year player from Purdue was selected by Houston in the second round and is mostly considered to be a project for the Rockets, as his defensive skills don't quite match his offensive prowess. With the loss of Trevor Ariza, there's a possibility that Edwards could get called up, but he seems destined for a roster spot in the G-League unless he makes some huge strides.