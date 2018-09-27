Rockets' Vince Edwards: Remains sidelined
Edwards (adductor) is still sitting out practices, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Edwards strained his adductor slipping on a wet spot just before camp and has been sidelined ever since. The second-round rookie appeared to be a long shot to join the regular rotation as a rookie and his continued absence will only further dampen his chances of doing so. He'll remain day-to-day moving forward towards the preseason opener Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
