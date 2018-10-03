Rockets' Vince Edwards: Scores three points in Tuesday's win
Edwards had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.
Edwards appears to have shaken off the strained adductor that was forcing him to sit out practices last week. Despite the window of opportunity provided by the offseason departures of forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, Edwards is unlikely to play a significant role as a rookie.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.