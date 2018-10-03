Edwards had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Edwards appears to have shaken off the strained adductor that was forcing him to sit out practices last week. Despite the window of opportunity provided by the offseason departures of forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, Edwards is unlikely to play a significant role as a rookie.