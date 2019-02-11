Rockets' Vincent Edwards: Dispatched to G League
The Rockets assigned Edwards to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday.
He'll move back to the affiliate while the Rockets bring in Gary Clark and Isaiah Hartenstein from Rio Grande Valley ahead of Monday's matchup with the Mavericks. Edwards, who has been playing on a two-way contract with Houston this season, has appeared in just two games at the NBA level.
