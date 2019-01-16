Rockets' Vincent Edwards: Recalled from G League
Edwards has been recalled from the G League, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
The Rockets sent Danuel House down to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and they'll recall Edwards in his place, essentially swapping one wing out for another. Edwards has appeared in just one NBA game this season, but given the Rockets' laundry list of injuries, he could be called into action over the next handful of games.
