Baldwin was traded from the Cavaliers to the Rockets on Thursday along with Nik Stauskas as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Houston also received Iman Shumpert from the Kings in the deal, while sending Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers. Sacramento emerged with Alec Burks and a second-round pick. Baldwin hasn't played much this season, averaging just 5.9 minutes across 16 games, and that seems unlikely to change with his new team, though the Rockets have yet to confirm their plans for the guard.