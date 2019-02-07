Rockets' Wade Baldwin: Traded to Houston
Baldwin was traded from the Cavaliers to the Rockets on Thursday along with Nik Stauskas as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Houston also received Iman Shumpert from the Kings in the deal, while sending Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers. Sacramento emerged with Alec Burks and a second-round pick. Baldwin hasn't played much this season, averaging just 5.9 minutes across 16 games, and that seems unlikely to change with his new team, though the Rockets have yet to confirm their plans for the guard.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...