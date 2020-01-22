Howard tallied 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Tuesday's win over Northern Arizona.

This was Howard's finest performance for Rio Grande so far, as the forward lead the Vipers offensively with his sixth straight outing in double figures while grabbing 11 rebounds to mark a double-double. Splitting time between Salt Lake City and now the Vipers, Howard is averaging a fine 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the G League this year.