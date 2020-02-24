Howard managed four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during Saturday's loss against the Hustle.

Howard wasn't a factor in 30 minutes of action Saturday, as the forward failed to reach at least five points for the third straight contest. The undrafted Howard is currently averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in the G League this year.