Howard amassed 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Tuesday's loss to the Hustle.

Despite terrible shooting from behind the arc, Howard was one of three Vipers' starters to reach double figures offensively Tuesday. Over 18 G League outings this year, the 26-year-old is averaging 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.