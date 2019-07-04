Rockets' William McDowell-White: Will play in summer league

McDowell-White will play in summer league which begins Friday.

McDowell-White will represent Houston in the 2019 summer league. He played overseas last year, averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 23.3 minutes per game for the Baunach Young Pikes of the German Pro A league.

