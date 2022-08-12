Cauley-Stein signed a one-year contract with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stein appeared in 20 games, split between Dallas and Philadelphia, last year and averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.2 minutes. In Houston, he'll likely compete with Boban Marjanovic for a backup role behind second-year center Alperen Sengun.