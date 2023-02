Cauley-Stein will join the Rockets on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stein has spent the season playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. The Rockets have been getting destroyed defensively, so it's possible that Cauley-Stein earns some minutes right away.