The Rockets waived Cauley-Stein on Saturday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Cauley-Stein did not play in Friday's preseason finale before being waived. The veteran big man averaged 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 9.2 minutes across 20 games between the Mavericks and 76ers last season. Cauley-Stein will look to join his sixth team in the last four seasons, as he didn't fit the direction of a rebuilding Rockets team.