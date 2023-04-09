Cauley-Stein has signed a contract with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cauley-Stein will be on Houston's active roster for their regular-season finale, although head coach Stephen Silas implied that he might not actually see the floor Sunday. He's not a great target in most leagues.
