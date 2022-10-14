Cauley-Stein (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets haven't given an indication that Cauley-Stein is dealing with an injury, so it's possible that he's just resting for the team's final exhibition game. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Atlanta.
