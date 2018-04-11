Qi scored one point (1-2 FT) and added three blocks and one rebound in five minutes during the Rockets' 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Qi's three blocks were a new career high during the win Tuesday. With one game left to play, the China native has appeared in 17 games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds this season.

