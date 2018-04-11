Rockets' Zhou Qi: Adds three blocks in win
Qi scored one point (1-2 FT) and added three blocks and one rebound in five minutes during the Rockets' 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Qi's three blocks were a new career high during the win Tuesday. With one game left to play, the China native has appeared in 17 games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds this season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....