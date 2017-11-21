Qi was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After seeing the court in only one of the Rockets first six games, Qi has been getting a handful of minutes over the subsequent 11 contests. That said, he's still yet to touch double-digit minutes, so another stint in the G-League will give him an opportunity to see extended playing time. Either way, the 2017-18 campaign is expected to be a developmental one for Qi, so he's someone that can be avoided in fantasy moving forward.