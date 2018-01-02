Qi was assigned to the G-Leagues' Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi has played in 14 games for the Rockets this season, seeing 5.4 minutes per contest and averaging 1.2 points. He plays a more prominent role in the G-League, however. There, he's played in six games and is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks across 30.7 minutes per contest. He'll probably continue to bounce back and forth between Rio Grande and Houston as the organization looks to develop him.