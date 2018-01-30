Rockets' Zhou Qi: Assigned to G-League
Qi (elbow) was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi has been with the Rockets the last few weeks while rehabbing a right elbow injury, but will now head back to the G-League, which may indicate he's nearly back to full strength. That said, Qi will likely need to go through a few practices, and potentially a handful of games, with the team's affiliate before rejoining the big club. Even when completely healthy, Qi will not be a part of the regular rotation.
