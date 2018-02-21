Rockets' Zhou Qi: Assigned to G-League
Qi was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi continues to bounce back and forth between Houston and Rio Grande, though has not stepped on an NBA court since Dec. 29 against the Wizards. In the G-League, he's averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and drilling 1.3 threes at a 37.3 percent clip.
