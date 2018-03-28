Qi was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Qi has played in the Rockets two most recent games, totaling 11 minutes and posting two points, five rebounds and a block. That said, he'll likely continue to be a G-League staple. There, he's averaged 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 25.9 minutes.