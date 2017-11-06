Rockets' Zhou Qi: Assigned to G-League
Qi was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League on Monday.
The Rockets are in a stretch where they'll have three days off, so Qi will join the Vipers to practice with the team and likely play in their games Monday and Wednesday. Qi has appeared in just five games with the Rockets this season and hasn't played more than seven minutes in any contest.
