Rockets' Zhou Qi: Cleared for Tuesday
Qi (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi has been out since the preseason with a knee injury, but after practicing both Sunday and Monday, he will suit up for the first time this season. He is not, however, expected to play a key role in the Rockets' rotation.
