Qi is dealing with a calf injury, which kept him out of Saturday's G-League contest, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The Rockets set Qi down to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but he was ultimately unable to play after sustaining some sort of left calf injury. Consider Qi, who has not been a regular rotation player for the Rockets, day-to-day until further notice.

