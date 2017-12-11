Qi (calf) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Qi has been dealing with a sore left calf since the end of November and is set to miss yet another game while going through the recovery process. That said, even when healthy, Qi has been outside the regular rotation and is not someone to consider for fantasy purposes.

