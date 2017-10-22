Qi scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and gathered three rebounds and one block through seven minutes during Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Qi wasn't expected to make the rotation this season as a rookie. The 7-foot-2 is considered to be defensive-minded as well as a strong rebounder and has the potential to be a decent three-point shooter. The 21-year-old will likely have trouble seeing the floor since Clint Capela and Nene Hilario returned for this season.