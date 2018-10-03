Rockets' Zhou Qi: Held out of win over Memphis
Qi (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.
The Rockets officially called Qi questionable, which is a step in the right direction, despite the fact that he wasn't ultimately cleared to play. Qi has been battling an ankle issue since the start of camp but should be back to full speed before the start of the regular season.
