Rockets' Zhou Qi: Listed as probable
Qi (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Qi has been sidelined for most of the season with knee and ankle injuries, but he's apparently nearing a return to full health. The big man doesn't figure to factor into Houston's rotation moving forward.
