Rockets' Zhou Qi: Listed as questionable Monday
Qi (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Qi has been sidelined for the past week with a right elbow injury, but his questionable designation implies that the organization is at least viewing him as day-to-day rather than anticipating a longer-term absence. Regardless, Qi isn't a member of head coach Mike D'Antoni's shallow rotation, and that's unlikely to change once the rookie is fully healthy.
