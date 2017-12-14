Rockets' Zhou Qi: Logs just two minutes Wednesday
Qi (calf) went scoreless with one rebound across two minutes during Wednesday's 108-96 win over the Hornets.
Qi dealt with a calf injury over the last week or so, but appears to be over it and was able to log a few minutes late in Wednesday's contest. However, Qi is not a part of the regular rotation and will struggle to see the floor in competitive games, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
