Qi (calf) went scoreless with one rebound across two minutes during Wednesday's 108-96 win over the Hornets.

Qi dealt with a calf injury over the last week or so, but appears to be over it and was able to log a few minutes late in Wednesday's contest. However, Qi is not a part of the regular rotation and will struggle to see the floor in competitive games, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop