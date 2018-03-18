Qi (rib) is no longer listed on the Rockets injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qi suffered the rib injury while playing with the Rockets' G-League affiliate, but after taking some time off, appears to be back to full strength. Despite being active and available to play Sunday, Qi is outside the Rockets regular rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes. Look for Qi to be assigned back to the G-League in short order.