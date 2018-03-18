Rockets' Zhou Qi: No longer listed on injury report
Qi (rib) is no longer listed on the Rockets injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Qi suffered the rib injury while playing with the Rockets' G-League affiliate, but after taking some time off, appears to be back to full strength. Despite being active and available to play Sunday, Qi is outside the Rockets regular rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes. Look for Qi to be assigned back to the G-League in short order.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...